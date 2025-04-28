Bill Miller Bar-B-Q faces new lawsuit over ‘dangerously hot’ BBQ sauce, records show

SAN ANTONIO – Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is facing another lawsuit for allegedly serving “dangerously hot” BBQ sauce, just months after a San Antonio woman was awarded $2.8 million for similar allegations.

A Bexar County woman is suing Bill Miller Bar-B-Q Enterprises for serving her barbeque sauce that gave her second-degree burns nearly two years ago, court records indicate.

Recommended Videos

Angelica Ochoa filed the lawsuit on April 22 in the Bexar County 45th District Court, records show.

Ochoa visited the Bill Miller restaurant at the intersection of O’Connor Road and North Loop 1604 on Oct. 25, 2023.

The lawsuit claims she was served barbeque sauce that was improperly packaged, which caused it to spill on her upper right leg.

“(The barbeque sauce was) so hot that it melted a portion of the jeans she was wearing,” the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit states that the incident happened because the sauce was hot enough to “disturb the seal of the plastic lid” on the plastic cup, which the restaurant’s Store Operations Manual says should be served in a Styrofoam cup, according to the lawsuit.

In February, Bill Miller Bar-B-Q added warning labels to menus and takeout bags after a San Antonio woman won a $2.8 million lawsuit against the restaurant for injuries caused by “dangerously hot” barbecue sauce.

“The barbeque sauce presented a dangerous condition that Bill Miller employees should have warned about to Ochoa,” the lawsuit states.

Ochoa is seeking $1 million for injuries and damages, including emotional and physical pain, disfigurement, physical impairment and medical expenses, records show.

Read also: