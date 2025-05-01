Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
86º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Alligator spotted at Floresville’s River Park

Texas Game Wardens have been informed about the discovery

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Tags: Floresville, Wildlife
Alligator in Floresville (Gatorland Orlando)

FLORESVILLE, Texas – An alligator was spotted roaming in Floresville, the city announced on social media.

The City of Floresville said the alligator was spotted on Thursday at River Park near the canoe launch area.

Recommended Videos

Texas Game Wardens have been informed about the discovery, the post said.

The city recommends that those in the River Park area exercise extreme caution and avoid interacting with or feeding the alligator.

According to TPWD, if an alligator hisses, then it’s a warning that the person is too close.

“Never make the mistake of thinking that an alligator is slow and lethargic. Alligators are extremely quick and agile and will defend themselves when cornered,” TPWD states on their website.

Alligators are active in the spring and summer seasons as they move to breed and find new habitats.

“American alligators normally avoid humans, but American alligators can become perceived as a nuisance when they establish territories around people,” TPWD’s website states. “As human populations in Texas continue to expand, there have been an increased number of encounters between people and alligators.”

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more details become available.

Read Also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Ryan Cerna headshot

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS