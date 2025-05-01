Alligator spotted at Floresville’s River Park

FLORESVILLE, Texas – An alligator was spotted roaming in Floresville, the city announced on social media.

The City of Floresville said the alligator was spotted on Thursday at River Park near the canoe launch area.

Texas Game Wardens have been informed about the discovery, the post said.

The city recommends that those in the River Park area exercise extreme caution and avoid interacting with or feeding the alligator.

According to TPWD, if an alligator hisses, then it’s a warning that the person is too close.

“Never make the mistake of thinking that an alligator is slow and lethargic. Alligators are extremely quick and agile and will defend themselves when cornered,” TPWD states on their website.

Alligators are active in the spring and summer seasons as they move to breed and find new habitats.

“American alligators normally avoid humans, but American alligators can become perceived as a nuisance when they establish territories around people,” TPWD’s website states. “As human populations in Texas continue to expand, there have been an increased number of encounters between people and alligators.”

