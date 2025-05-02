Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
79º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

City of Uvalde installs cameras near Robb Elementary memorial after site was vandalized

State Rep. Don McLaughlin offered a $2,500 reward for the arrest of suspected vandals

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Tags: Uvalde Police Department, Uvalde Shooting, Robb Elementary, Uvalde
City of Uvalde crews installing cameras near the memorial at Robb Elementary a day after the site was vandalized. (Uvalde Police Department)

UVALDE, Texas – One day after the memorial outside Robb Elementary was vandalized, crews with the City of Uvalde installed cameras.

The memorial, which is made up of crosses and mementos, honors the 19 children and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary on May 24, 2022.

Recommended Videos

Uvalde Police Chief Homer Delgado told KSAT on Thursday the department planned to increase patrols and add cameras at the site.

A family member of one of the victims reported the damage Thursday morning to a state trooper around 6, Delgado said. Several crosses were turned around, with a few knocked over.

Asked whose job it is to protect the site, Delgado pointed to the larger community.

“It’s everyone’s job,” Delgado said. “From the community members to all law enforcement that are here in Uvalde. Ultimately, it’s mine.”

The Department of Public Safety has had troopers stationed outside of Robb Elementary since the 2022 shooting. In an email to KSAT, an unnamed spokesperson said troopers had a shift change around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. The agency said neither noticed anything suspicious.

KSAT has asked DPS if it plans to investigate what happened, but has yet to hear back.

State Rep. Don McLaughlin, the former mayor of Uvalde, has offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the vandalism.

The reward, “has generated buzz within our community,” Delgado told KSAT in a statement on Friday.

“We have had multiple calls with information, and UPD Investigators are on top of each lead,” he said.

Read more:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Daniela Ibarra headshot

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS