Nearly $800,000 bond set for Kyle man charged in connection with an overdose death, Hays County Sheriff’s Office says

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – A 28-year-old Kyle man was arrested and charged in connection with murder following an overdose death investigation in late 2024.

According to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, Alan Steve Rodriguez was arrested in March and booked into the Hays County Jail on five charges, including four felony charges.

Deputies originally said Rodriguez is facing two manufacturing or delivering controlled substance charges (first-degree felonies), a possession of a controlled substance charge (second-degree felony), an unlawful carrying of a weapon charge (second-degree felony) and a marijuana possession charge (Class B misdemeanor).

After further investigation, the sheriff’s office charged Rodriguez in connection with the December 2024 death of a 50-year-old man. The victim was found dead inside an Austin apartment complex, deputies said.

Investigators determined the 50-year-old died after overdosing on fentanyl that Rodriguez allegedly sold to him.

Sheriff’s deputies obtained a new warrant for Rodriguez, who was formally charged in connection with the victim’s murder on April 29.

A Hays County judge set Rodriguez’s bond at $777,000, the sheriff’s office said.

