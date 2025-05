(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System crews are working to fix a sinkhole near Thomas Jefferson High School.

The sinkhole is located northwest of downtown near the Donaldson Avenue and Wilson Boulevard intersection.

Recommended Videos

People may want to avoid the area as it’s blocked off for an unknown amount of time.

KSAT has contacted the San Antonio Fire Department, SAWS and the city’s Public Works Department for details.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.