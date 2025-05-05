Juvenile arrested in connection with fatal 2023 Converse shooting, U.S. Marshals Service says

SAN ANTONIO – A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a 2023 shooting in Converse that killed a woman, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release.

The juvenile was identified as a suspect in the “ambush-style murder” of a 22-year-old woman in December 2023, according to the release.

The woman was sitting in a vehicle outside her residence in the 8900 block of Arundal Garden when she was shot, the release said. At least two high-caliber, semi-automatic rifles were used in the shooting.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as Khadija Derry.

A second suspect in the case was reportedly killed in April 2024, the release said.

During the investigation, the juvenile was linked to “a local violent criminal gang known to law enforcement for its involvement in armed robberies, narcotics trafficking, and homicides,” the release said.

The juvenile was arrested Monday without incident in the 5000 block of Eunice Street in San Antonio, the release said. They were taken to the Converse Police Department and will be booked at the Bexar County Jail.

“Apprehending violent, dangerous fugitives is one of the U.S. Marshals Service’s primary missions,” said Susan Pamerleau, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas, in part. “It is deeply troubling that a juvenile was identified as a suspect in such a brutal and calculated murder, one that demonstrated a blatant disregard for human life.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of a fugitive is encouraged to contact the local U.S. Marshals Service office at 210-657-8500 or the U.S. Marshals Service Communication Center at 1-800-336-0102.

Tips can also be submitted online via the USMS Tips App.

