71º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Woman killed while sitting in car outside Converse home; second person injured, BCSO says

Second person expected to survive injuries

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Crime, Converse, Northeast Side
File photo: Crime scene, police lights (KPRC-Pixabay)

CONVERSE, Texas – A woman was shot and killed while sitting in her vehicle outside a Converse home on Wednesday evening, police said.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 8900 block of Arundal Garden.

Converse police said the victim, 22, was sitting in a car when two people approached her and shot at her.

A second person was injured by the gunfire, but those injuries are not believed to be life threatening, according to a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

BCSO assisted Converse police on the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Converse Police Department Investigative Section 210-658-2322.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email