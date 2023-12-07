Woman killed while sitting in car outside Converse home; second person injured, BCSO says

CONVERSE, Texas – A woman was shot and killed while sitting in her vehicle outside a Converse home on Wednesday evening, police said.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 8900 block of Arundal Garden.

Converse police said the victim, 22, was sitting in a car when two people approached her and shot at her.

A second person was injured by the gunfire, but those injuries are not believed to be life threatening, according to a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

BCSO assisted Converse police on the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Converse Police Department Investigative Section 210-658-2322.