Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies man shot, killed by security guard at West Side bar

Remnants of the trouble, including a long tire street, still litter the parking lot outside Stout House bar on May 2, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – A 33-year-old man shot and killed at a West Side bar was identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday.

The office said Jordan Matthew Vasquez, 33, suffered at least one gunshot wound to the head and ruled his death a homicide.

According to San Antonio police, Vasquez was fatally shot by an armed security guard just after 2 a.m. Friday at the Stout House location on Potranco Road.

A preliminary report from SAPD said a fight broke out in the bar’s parking lot.

During the fight, one group grabbed weapons from their vehicles. Vasquez, who was part of the group, began firing several times, SAPD said.

A 24-year-old man, who worked security at the bar, also fired and hit Vasquez, according to police.

Vasquez was initially rushed to a hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head. Vasquez was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A second person was taken to the hospital with injuries to his head after being hit with a bottle, police said.

SAPD detained the man who worked bar security and brought him to police headquarters. After giving a statement, the man was released, police said.

It is not clear if charges are expected to be filed against the security guard.

