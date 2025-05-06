New Braunfels among new cities added to national sustainable transportation group

The City of New Braunfels was among six new cities added to the registry for the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO), which supports the building of sustainable transportation systems.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The City of New Braunfels was among six new cities added to the registry for the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO), which supports the building of sustainable transportation systems.

New Braunfels is the sixth city in Texas to join the list, including Harris County’s transit agency. Thursday’s announcement included Mesa, Arizona and Cleveland, Ohio, among others.

“NACTO’s network empowers cities to share bold ideas, test new approaches, and scale up what works,” said NACTO Executive Director Ryan Russo. “The range in geography and size among these six new members reflects the growing momentum for people-centered street design across North America.”

Other NACTO member cities in Texas are:

San Antonio

Austin

Houston

Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County

Dallas

Fort Worth

NACTO issues guidance for transportation policy and practices throughout the year through design guides to its members.

For example, in early January, NACTO released an update to its Urban Bikeway Design Guide.

While the guide will not apply to San Antonio projects past their design phase and in construction, according to Transportation Department spokesperson Joe Conger, it could be considered for bike facility implementation connected to the city’s recently updated Bike Network Plan.

NACTO member cities were key in shaping the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) passed under the Biden Administration.

The BIL helped suggest recommendations for a slew of national transportation programs and projects.

Similarly, it directed billions in funding to support the building of pedestrian, bike and transit infrastructure and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Reconnecting Communities Program.

However, moves by the Trump administration and even at the state level in Texas have sought to undo programs and projects related to road diets and active transportation.

‘Proud to be a member’

New Braunfels’ membership, according to Garry Ford, the city’s director of transportation and capital improvements, comes as a pivotal time for the city.

Ford said New Braunfels is simultaneously implementing a Strategic Plan and Street Safety Action Plan.

“We are proud to be a member of the NACTO community so we can learn and collaborate with other member-cities in our pursuit of safe, accessible, and sustainable transportation,” Ford said.

Ford, in an email to KSAT Friday, said several right-of-way enhancements in downtown New Braunfels and an updated neighborhood traffic calming program helped land the city on the list.

“We will also soon start a pedestrian and bicycle action plan that will benefit from NACTO guidance and improve our network,” Ford said in his email.

“We are looking forward to accessing and contributing to the best practices for transportation design and policies as we develop our local plans and update our requirements,” Ford said.