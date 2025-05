San Antonio Zoo to offer $8 admission on Sunday for Locals Day

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for plans this Mother’s Day, the San Antonio Zoo will provide discounted admission for Bexar County residents on Sunday as part of Locals Day.

On May 11, all Bexar County residents can visit the zoo for $8. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Locals Day is a unique opportunity for residents to connect with the zoo’s renowned conservation, animal care, and education efforts while exploring everything that makes San Antonio Zoo a world-class destination,” a news release states.

Locals Day zoo tickets can be purchased online. One guest per party must provide an ID or utility bill with a Bexar County resident address.

If you can’t visit the zoo on Sunday, don’t worry. There are more Locals Days planned later this year.

Upcoming Locals Day events are:

June 15

July 16

Aug. 7

Sept. 6

Sept. 14

Oct. 10

Nov. 28

Dec. 5

