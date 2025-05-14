Harlandale ISD students show off hairstyling skills in Barber Battle

SAN ANTONIO – Students at Harlandale ISD showed off their hairstyling skills in friendly competition on Tuesday.

The students are on the path to earning their barber license through school. One teacher said she has her students compete in the Barber Battle instead of an end-of-year exam to demonstrate what they’ve learned.

“It’s all worth it because you’ll get your license at the end of the year, you’ll graduate with even more than you thought you would learn,” one student participant said.

Local barber shops judge the students’ work.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking,” another student said. “It’s our first competition; it’s a good experience.”

One student said that clients leave their chair as “a whole new person.”

“We all started cutting, we all started encouraging each other to, you know, get somebody in the chair and just keep learning,” he said.

