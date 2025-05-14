Skip to main content
Harlandale ISD students show off hairstyling skills in Barber Battle

Local barber shops judge the students’ work

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Tags: Harlandale ISD, Education, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Students at Harlandale ISD showed off their hairstyling skills in friendly competition on Tuesday.

The students are on the path to earning their barber license through school. One teacher said she has her students compete in the Barber Battle instead of an end-of-year exam to demonstrate what they’ve learned.

“It’s all worth it because you’ll get your license at the end of the year, you’ll graduate with even more than you thought you would learn,” one student participant said.

Local barber shops judge the students’ work.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking,” another student said. “It’s our first competition; it’s a good experience.”

One student said that clients leave their chair as “a whole new person.”

“We all started cutting, we all started encouraging each other to, you know, get somebody in the chair and just keep learning,” he said.

About the Authors
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

email

Robert Samarron headshot

email

