‘First of its kind’ book vending machine comes to Harlandale ISD school

SAN ANTONIO – A Harlandale ISD school will soon be home to a book vending machine.

The vending machine, unveiled Tuesday morning at Vestal Elementary School, is an effort to enrich student learning and engagement.

“We are incredibly excited about the positive impact this Book Vending Machine will have on our school culture,” Vestal Elementary Librarian Micaela Berry said.

The project is the first of its kind in the South Side, capping off a three-year fundraising by the library, a district press release said.

The custom-wrapped vending machine will serve two-fold: a display of engaging books and a reward system for positive student achievements.

Students who receive a positive accomplishment will get a special gold coin, which can be used in the vending machine to choose a book.

The library hopes the process can inspire a love of reading within the school.

“It’s not just about rewarding achievements; it’s about creating a fun and accessible way to encourage reading and celebrate individual journeys with literacy,” Berry said. “We hope this initiative inspires a lifelong love of learning in each and every student.”