‘I was terrified’: Woman shares concerns after she says dog aggressively approached her on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman said her and her dog nearly escaped serious injuries after a neighbor’s dog charged at them on the city’s West Side.

Angel Portillo Ariano was walking her dog on Monday on Northwest 26th Street when an America Bully ran at them.

“Before I could even realize what was happening, the dog was attacking my dog,” Ariano said, describing the encounter.

Ariano said she was “very terrified and worried” for her dog.

Ariano is upset with the dog’s owner for not jumping in to help.

“I did point out to the man that I had my dog leashed for a reason,” Ariano said. “The man did react aggressively towards me, and I don’t think we should be doing that to our neighbors. I think that we should look out for each other.”

A spokesperson for Animal Care Services said the department is working to determine if this situation meets the criteria for an aggressive dog designation.

ACS reports there are 58 dogs legally deemed aggressive in San Antonio. A city map shows most cases are populated on the West Side.

The incident highlights growing concerns about pet owner responsibility and public safety in the area.

ACS investigation underway

There are three levels a dog can be deemed aggressive, the lowest being a dog who becomes aggressive when unprovoked and considered a threat.

The highest level is a dog that causes death or had repeatedly been classified as aggressive.

>> What happens to a dog after it attacks someone? By law, it’s case by case.

“I don’t want to see a story like that in my neighborhood where somebody gets hurt because of a careless situation that could have been avoided,” Ariano said.

KSAT has reached out to San Antonio police for information on the case but have not heard back. This article will be updated once a statement is received.

Residents concerned about aggressive dogs in their neighborhood can report incidents to ACS by calling 311.

