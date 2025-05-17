Bexar County man sentenced to 99 years in connection with shooting death of 4-year-old boy

A 42-year-old man charged in connection with the shooting death of a 4-year-old boy received his prison sentence on Friday night.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 42-year-old man charged in connection with the shooting death of a 4-year-old boy received his prison sentence on Friday night.

Bexar County jurors sentenced John Chatmon to 99 years in prison. He was eligible for a life sentence in prison due to his status as a habitual offender.

Recommended Videos

Chatmon was found guilty on Thursday on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Chatmon, who was arrested in 2020 alongside three other suspects, was the last of four men charged in the case, according to Bexar County court records.

The shooting happened on July 19, 2017, when more than 60 rounds were fired into an East Side home. Inside, De’Earlvion Whitley, 4, was hit and killed in his bed.

Police later arrested Terrell Chase, Quentin Phillips, Todd Hill and Chatmon in connection with the case.

While the other three co-defendants have since taken plea deals or gone to trial, Chatmon’s case faced years of delays.