University Health Foundation rings in 20 years of Medical Miracles Gala

SAN ANTONIO – University Health held its 20th annual Medical Miracles Gala on Saturday night.

The event is a celebration of University Health’s work and its simulation center, according to its website.

The simulation center helps future health care workers prepare for unique scenarios in a controlled environment.

Gala attendees also heard the story of a little girl who is growing up with a new liver courtesy of University Health’s work in transplant research.

“We are a leading transplant institute in the country,” University Health Foundation president Sara Alger said. “We are the second largest living liver donor transplant organization in the country, so it’s amazing that this happened right here in San Antonio.”

KSAT anchor Steve Spriester was also on hand to help the hospital celebrate two decades of the gala.

