Local News

Man sentenced to 30 years as part of plea deal for 2022 murder in Leon Valley

Ladie Gene Lee II was sentenced for the shooting death of Shelton Fersner III

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Tags: Courts, Leon Valley
Ladie Gene Lee II (Bexar County jail)

LEON VALLEY, Texas – A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a 2022 murder in Leon Valley.

Ladie Gene Lee II was sentenced as part of a plea deal for the killing of Shelton Fersner III, court records show.

Fersner, 48, was found with a gunshot wound on the morning of Feb. 21, 2022, at the Vista Del Rey Apartments in the 5600 block of Evers Road, police said. He was lying on the ground and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leon Valley police arrested Lee in April 2022 in connection with the case.

Police said Lee, 43, went out of his way to visit the department to tell a detective he had nothing to do with the murder.

The detective told Lee that analysts were looking at DNA from the scene. That’s when Lee blurted out, “I shot him,” police said.

Lee told police he was an Uber driver who usually took calls at the apartment complex, and he had heard an argument between Fersner and another man.

In the process of breaking up the fight, police said Lee pulled out a gun and shot Fersner in the chest before driving off and throwing the gun into a parking lot.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

