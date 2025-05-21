WATCH LIVE at 5:30 P.M.: Judson ISD board members to consider closing three schools

CONVERSE, Texas – The Judson Independent School District board members are expected to discuss and potentially vote on closing three schools during a meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The possibility of closing three JISD schools, including Judson Middle School, initially comes from a budget meeting on May 8, where board members brought up the potential cost-saving idea.

A presentation slide in the May 8 meeting disclosed that closing three district schools could potentially save Judson ISD $1.7 million.

Despite possible million-dollar savings, parents are worried that school closures could pose a major transportation issue for students who live within walking distance of campuses.

“You’re going to possibly run into transportation issues because a lot of our students are in a two-mile radius, which means they’re either walking to school currently or they’re getting dropped off by parents," said Laurie Lerma, a Judson Middle School parent. “How are we going to get those students to these schools that are outside of this two-mile radius?” Lerma questioned.

According to the JISD board meeting agenda, the board will discuss and review updated information on the 2024-25 fiscal year forecast and the proposed 2025-2026 fiscal year budget after public comments.

The agenda also mentioned a closed session after open discussion where the board will “consider and take possible action regarding approval of additional cost reductions.”