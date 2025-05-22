Alleged attacker critically injured in West Side stabbing, SAPD says

Officials responded to the stabbing just before 2 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Zarzamora Street and West Poplar Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was critically injured after he was stabbed on the West Side during a confrontation he allegedly initiated with another man, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened just before 2 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Zarzamora Street and West Poplar Street.

Recommended Videos

Police said the other man, who was described as a victim, was walking with his significant other when he felt a “large thump” in the back of his head.

The victim then started fighting with the man, according to SAPD.

Several witnesses told police the victim was acting in self-defense during the altercation.

Police said the man who initiated the altercation fled the scene after the fight and was later found on the ground near West Poplar and North Calaveras. He suffered stab wounds to his back, left arm and back before being taken to a hospital for treatment.

SAPD said that the victim used a knife to defend himself during the fight.

The knife was recovered at the scene, and the victim is cooperating with authorities.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Read also: