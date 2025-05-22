PHOTO RECAP: Gina Ortiz Jones, Rolando Pablos talk San Antonio’s future in KSAT Mayoral Debate

Hosted by KSAT’s Steve Spriester and Myra Arthur, the debate addressed the city’s $2.4 million deficit, a proposed downtown Spurs arena, and social challenges including homelessness, poverty, and education.
The audience included invited guests, Trinity students and members of the American GI Forum of Bexar County.
With the election scheduled for June 7 and early voting from May 27 to June 3, this election marks a return to four-year mayoral terms, with either Ortiz Jones or Pablos set to be the first to serve under this new tenure.
