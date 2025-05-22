PHOTO RECAP: Gina Ortiz Jones, Rolando Pablos talk San Antonio’s future in KSAT Mayoral Debate

KSAT hosted a debate between San Antonio mayoral candidates Rolando Pablos and Gina Ortiz Jones on May 21, 2025, at Trinity University.

Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2025 page.

San Antonio mayoral candidates Gina Ortiz Jones and Rolando Pablos on Wednesday participated in the first and only live televised debate in this city’s election season.

Recommended Videos

Hosted by KSAT’s Steve Spriester and Myra Arthur, the debate addressed the city’s $2.4 million deficit, a proposed downtown Spurs arena, and social challenges including homelessness, poverty, and education.

Click here to see how they responded to KSAT’s questions.

The audience included invited guests, Trinity students and members of the American GI Forum of Bexar County.

With the election scheduled for June 7 and early voting from May 27 to June 3, this election marks a return to four-year mayoral terms, with either Ortiz Jones or Pablos set to be the first to serve under this new tenure.

>> Find more election coverage on the Vote 2025 page.

Take a look at some of the photos from the debate below.

KSAT hosted a debate between San Antonio mayoral candidates Rolando Pablos and Gina Ortiz Jones on May 21, 2025, at Trinity University. (KSAT)

KSAT hosted a debate between San Antonio mayoral candidates Rolando Pablos and Gina Ortiz Jones on May 21, 2025, at Trinity University. (KSAT)

KSAT hosted a debate between San Antonio mayoral candidates Rolando Pablos and Gina Ortiz Jones on May 21, 2025, at Trinity University. (KSAT)

KSAT hosted a debate between San Antonio mayoral candidates Rolando Pablos and Gina Ortiz Jones on May 21, 2025, at Trinity University. (KSAT)

KSAT hosted a debate between San Antonio mayoral candidates Rolando Pablos and Gina Ortiz Jones on May 21, 2025, at Trinity University. (KSAT)

KSAT hosted a debate between San Antonio mayoral candidates Rolando Pablos and Gina Ortiz Jones on May 21, 2025, at Trinity University. (KSAT)

KSAT hosted a debate between San Antonio mayoral candidates Rolando Pablos and Gina Ortiz Jones on May 21, 2025, at Trinity University. (KSAT)

KSAT hosted a debate between San Antonio mayoral candidates Rolando Pablos and Gina Ortiz Jones on May 21, 2025, at Trinity University. (KSAT)

KSAT hosted a debate between San Antonio mayoral candidates Rolando Pablos and Gina Ortiz Jones on May 21, 2025, at Trinity University. (KSAT)

Elections More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Read also: