Soldier surprises daughter at Herff Elementary kindergarten graduation in Boerne

BOERNE, Texas – A kindergarten graduation ceremony at Herff Elementary in Boerne turned into an unforgettable moment for one kindergartner and her entire school community.

Lorelai Howard, 6, took the stage on Wednesday morning with her classmates, proudly singing and celebrating her kindergarten graduation. She was unaware that her biggest surprise was still to come.

Hidden just beyond the crowd was her father, Staff Sergeant Darius Howard, who had just returned after completing a combat tour in the Middle East.

Howard is with the U.S. Army Reserve and the 420th Engineer Brigade.

He hadn’t seen his daughter since he left in June 2024.

“She has no idea I’m here,” Howard said. “It’s been super hard for me to not run across town and say, ‘Daddy’s here,’ and be able to scoop her up and hold her.”

Lorelai was the last student to walk the stage. When she did, school administrators played a pre-recorded video message from her father, which she watched on the big screen.

The real surprise came moments later as the video ended. Howard emerged from backstage and walked across the stage to greet Lorelai “in person.”

The emotional reunion between father and daughter brought the entire audience to tears. Lorelai ran into her father’s arms, hugging him tightly after nearly a year apart.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Howard said. “I love her dearly, and I miss her so much.”

Herff Elementary staff, students and parents witnessed the heartwarming moment and the school community received an unexpected gift.

Howard presented the school with a pair of American flags that traveled with him across the Middle East.

“The very location that we were at, we had flown these flags over our brigade headquarters,” Howard said during the presentation. “And so, I want to present both of you with these.”

School Principal Jennifer Hammond accepted the flags on behalf of the school and expressed gratitude for Howard’s service.

“He presented our campus with this beautiful United States flag and this certificate,” Hammond said. “Just thanking him for his service — and the fact that he included us in this presentation — was amazing.”

Before the ceremony ended, Howard knelt beside Lorelai.

“I wasn’t going to miss this. You know that, right?” Howard said to his daughter. “I love you.”

