How health experts say previous school shootings and other planned attacks can affect mental health

SAN ANTONIO – Mass school shootings as well as learning about a planned school attack can trigger stress and fear for many who may work or attend schools in South Central Texas.
San Antonio Behavioral Healthcare Hospital CEO Camillia McKinney said some of those stress and fear triggers may include:
-butterflies in your stomach
-feeling your stomach drop
-headaches
-feeling moody or irritable
“Here at SABH, it takes a village, right?” McKinney said. “It takes a village. That doesn’t just mean for children; that means for all of us. We’d like to look at ourselves as community partners. We want to make sure that we’re doing our part to support the community and be a part of that village.”
Below is a list of mental health care resources in and around San Antonio.
Low-cost counseling is provided for grief support and a variety of concerns.
Counseling Services: 210-377-1133
Main office: 210-222-1294
Address: 2911 South New Braunfels Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
------------------------------------------------------
Counseling is offered for grief and a variety of concerns. Fee subsidies are offered for more affordable services. Clinical counseling and/or faith-based counseling are available.
Main office: 210-616-0885
Fax: 210-616-0845
Address: 8310 Ewing Halsell Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229
------------------------------------------------------
Affordable counseling offered for grief support and a variety of concerns for individuals, groups, families, teenagers and adults offered at home or office locations. Counseling services for children 0-8 years old are offered at home or on-site.
Counseling Services: 210-299-2406
Main office: 210-299-2400
Fax: 210-299-4498
Address: 702 San Pedro Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
------------------------------------------------------
Family Service Association-Mobile Mental Wellness Collaborative
Family Service partners with other local community nonprofits on the Care Zone at South San ISD, Harlandale ISD, and Edgewood ISD providing mental health services at no cost for elementary, middle, and high school students and their families.
Counseling Services: 210-216-0698
Main office: 210-299-2400
------------------------------------------------------
Affordable income-based services provided for grief support and a variety of concerns. Referral form on website and email to referrals@jfs-sa.org
Intake Line: 210-302-6808
Northside office: 210-302-6920
12500 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78231
Southside office: 210-533-1112
1151 Mission Road, San Antonio, TX 78210
------------------------------------------------------
UTSA Sarabia Family Counseling Clinic
Free counseling services are provided to the community for a variety of concerns.
Location: UTSA Downtown Campus; 3rd floor of the Durango Building
Main office: 210-458-2055
------------------------------------------------------
St. Mary’s University Family Life Center
Affordable income-based services are provided for grief support and a variety of concerns. Anyone can also schedule an appointment by using an online form.
Location: 251 West Ligustrum Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
Main office: 210-438-6411
------------------------------------------------------
Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas
Affordable income-based services are provided for grief support and a variety of concerns. No one is denied services because they cannot pay. Several locations offered (map of locations on website).
Main contact: 210-692-0234
------------------------------------------------------
Provide guidance and direction for families of children and youth with special needs, including autism.
Main contact: 210-692-0234