How health experts say previous school shootings and other planned attacks can affect mental health

SAN ANTONIO – Mass school shootings as well as learning about a planned school attack can trigger stress and fear for many who may work or attend schools in South Central Texas.

San Antonio Behavioral Healthcare Hospital CEO Camillia McKinney said some of those stress and fear triggers may include:

-butterflies in your stomach

-feeling your stomach drop

-headaches

-feeling moody or irritable

“Here at SABH, it takes a village, right?” McKinney said. “It takes a village. That doesn’t just mean for children; that means for all of us. We’d like to look at ourselves as community partners. We want to make sure that we’re doing our part to support the community and be a part of that village.”

Below is a list of mental health care resources in and around San Antonio.

Catholic Charities

Low-cost counseling is provided for grief support and a variety of concerns.

Counseling Services: 210-377-1133

Main office: 210-222-1294

Address: 2911 South New Braunfels Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210

------------------------------------------------------

The Ecumenical Center

Counseling is offered for grief and a variety of concerns. Fee subsidies are offered for more affordable services. Clinical counseling and/or faith-based counseling are available.

Main office: 210-616-0885

Fax: 210-616-0845

Address: 8310 Ewing Halsell Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229

------------------------------------------------------

Family Service Association

Affordable counseling offered for grief support and a variety of concerns for individuals, groups, families, teenagers and adults offered at home or office locations. Counseling services for children 0-8 years old are offered at home or on-site.

Counseling Services: 210-299-2406

Main office: 210-299-2400

Fax: 210-299-4498

Address: 702 San Pedro Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212

------------------------------------------------------

Family Service Association-Mobile Mental Wellness Collaborative

Family Service partners with other local community nonprofits on the Care Zone at South San ISD, Harlandale ISD, and Edgewood ISD providing mental health services at no cost for elementary, middle, and high school students and their families.

Counseling Services: 210-216-0698

Main office: 210-299-2400

------------------------------------------------------

Jewish Family Services

Affordable income-based services provided for grief support and a variety of concerns. Referral form on website and email to referrals@jfs-sa.org

Intake Line: 210-302-6808

Northside office: 210-302-6920

12500 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78231

Southside office: 210-533-1112

1151 Mission Road, San Antonio, TX 78210

------------------------------------------------------

UTSA Sarabia Family Counseling Clinic

Free counseling services are provided to the community for a variety of concerns.

Location: UTSA Downtown Campus; 3rd floor of the Durango Building

Main office: 210-458-2055

------------------------------------------------------

St. Mary’s University Family Life Center

Affordable income-based services are provided for grief support and a variety of concerns. Anyone can also schedule an appointment by using an online form.

Location: 251 West Ligustrum Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228

Main office: 210-438-6411

------------------------------------------------------

Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas

Affordable income-based services are provided for grief support and a variety of concerns. No one is denied services because they cannot pay. Several locations offered (map of locations on website).

Main contact: 210-692-0234

------------------------------------------------------

Any Baby Can

Provide guidance and direction for families of children and youth with special needs, including autism.

Main contact: 210-692-0234