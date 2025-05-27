New Braunfels High School senior leaving on high note

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Sophia Perez is leaving New Braunfels High School on a high note.

She was a Lieutenant Colonel of the Monoceras Varsity Dance Team, a member of the National Honor Society and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Leadership Team.

She ranked 16th in her graduating class and received a perfect score on her AP Spanish test.

“Never give up. Even when you feel like you’re tired and you just want to give up and go back, never give up, just keep going straight and keep going for your goals,” Perez said. “You never know what you can accomplish if you just push a little bit further,” she said.

Perez decided to attend the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio to stay close to her family. Her goal is to get a pediatric nurse degree.

Perez hopes dance will continue to be a part of her journey in college. Perez was also very active in her volunteer work at local churches and children’s ministries.

Perez has a contagious smile and positive energy that she hopes will leave a lasting impression on her graduating class.

“I think I have a lot of joy in my relationship with Jesus, I just found a lot a peace in my life,” Perez said.