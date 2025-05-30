Bexar County Constables seize items from Northwest Side sports memorabilia business owner

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Months after a sports card collector filed a six-figure lawsuit against a San Antonio memorabilia store owner, a court ordered Bexar County Constables to seize items from the business on Friday.

Jorge Olazabal filed the $200,000 lawsuit against Rashad Aldridge and his business, Legends Only Sports Cards and Collectibles, which is located in the 6900 block of West Loop 1604 North near Culebra Road.

In the suit, Olazabal accused Aldridge of not returning several expensive items, including approximately 600 sports cards and four Rolex watches, after agreeing to sell them on consignment.

Olazabal said he reached out to Aldridge last year seeking Victor Wembanyama memorabilia after the San Antonio Spurs selected the star player in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The two then struck a deal in which Aldridge agreed to take Olazabal’s inventory, which included the sports cards and watches, to sell on his behalf at a card show in Dallas in March.

According to the lawsuit, Aldridge returned from the card show claiming that none of the items had been sold. However, Olazabal said his property was never returned and he had not received any payment.

After months of this case moving through civil court, a judge issued a writ of execution on May 20, which means the court ordered Aldridge to pay back the $200,000.

Since the payment has not been paid, Bexar County Precinct 2 Constables arrived at the property as well as Aldridge’s adjacent business, which is called Champs Only Trading Cards.

Sources told KSAT the constable’s office will soon remove all items from inside both stores and put them up for auction.

