Former District 2 candidates among applicants to sub in for McKee-Rodriguez during his parental leave

SAN ANTONIO – Last month, Jalen McKee-Rodriguez cruised to a third and final term as the District 2 councilmember. In just under two months, he’ll be replaced — though just temporarily.

The City of San Antonio closed its application period at noon Tuesday for people interested in representing the East Side district as an interim council member during August and September, when McKee-Rodriguez plans to be out on parental leave. As of Tuesday evening, 12 applications were posted on the city website.

Half of the applicants have run for the District 2 council seat at least once in the past four elections.

Ruben Arciniega — Certification specialist, ran for D2 council seat in 2019

Brian Benavidez — Owner of bike tour company

Joseph Bravo — Former chief of staff for former D7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval

Dori Brown — Accountant, ran for D2 council seat in 2021

Leo Castillo-Anguiano — Social media and marketing manager

Chris Dawkins — President of marketing and advertising company, ran for D2 council seat in 2021

Anslem Gentle — Security consultant

Jennifer Martinez — Financial services executive

Stephen Parker — Retired, ran for city council in 1991

Rose Requenez-Hill — Retired, president of Government Hill Alliance, ran for D2 council seat in 2023 and 2025

Carla Sisco — IT business relationship manager, ran for D2 council seat in 2025

Kizzie Thomas — Educator, ran for D2 council seat in 2025

The current San Antonio City Council will interview the applicants at its June 11 meeting and narrow the field down to three finalists. They will pick McKee-Rodriguez’s temporary replacement after another round of interviews the next day, June 12.

The interim council member will then be sworn in, though they won’t officially take the seat until Aug. 1.

McKee-Rodriguez has said he plans to return to the dais no later than Oct. 1.

Sub for budget season

McKee-Rodriguez and his husband are expecting their first child, a baby girl, in July, during the council’s traditional recess.

Shortly after his re-election, McKee-Rodriguez announced he planned to take eight weeks of parental leave in August and September.

That falls during the hectic city budget process, when council members hammer out the details of the city’s multi-billion-dollar spending plan.

In an Instagram post announcing his plan, McKee-Rodriguez said, “I know how important it is that District 2 has a voice at every decision-making table. That’s why, during my temporary leave, I’ll be requesting the appointment of an Interim-Councilmember to serve in my place.”

The councilman said he planned to remain actively involved in preparing his temporary replacement in July by introducing them to the council office team, briefing them on community priorities, and supporting their transition.

The situation appears to be unique in city history.

“We are not aware of any previous temporary appointment to fill a seat during parental leave,” city spokesman Brian Chasnoff told KSAT after McKee-Rodriguez’s initial announcement.

The last time a council member temporarily vacated their seat was former District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry in the wake of a 2022 drunken hit-and-run crash.

Just over two weeks after Perry went on a leave of absence, the council chose former Councilman Mike Gallagher to fill in for him, following a similar selection process. Gallagher ended up serving six weeks before Perry returned to finish out his term.

