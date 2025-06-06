Comfort residents rally against proposed 1,100-home development

Comfort – The Comfort population is approximately 3,000 people. That number could double if a proposed TCEQ wastewater permit is approved.

Homeowners in Comfort are learning about tentative plans by a developer to bring in more than 1,100 homes.

The Comfort 590 development by Lennar Homes seeks to build a high-density community just three miles north of Comfort.

However, neighbors in Comfort are rallying to oppose this development.

It began in November, when just a handful of property owners were notified by the TCEQ about a permit request to construct a wastewater treatment plant on the property.

Roy Die lives across the street from that property and quickly began to find out more about it. So far, there’s no formal purchase of land or talks with county officials, he says.

However, it has many neighbors concerned about water usage, the discharge of wastewater into the creek, light pollution, and traffic.

“We’re not against development, we’re for responsible development,” he said. “This area lives in drought (for) a huge chunk of time,” Die said. “High-density developments are not going to be sustainable, not in a rural area without any new infrastructure, everybody lives off groundwater, and there are no alternative sources.”

He has been working with legislators and has even reached out to other communities that have been battling large developments, such as Grey Forest.

KSAT reached out to Lennar by phone and email to find out if they have plans to meet with the community or what, if any, plans there are to make the homes sustainable. KSAT did not hear back by the time of publication.

This Saturday, the Comfort Neighbors group will hold a rally at Comfort Park. The focus will be water preservation, and several county and elected legislators are expected to attend. The event is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

