Correctional officer arrested after accepting bribes, smuggling contraband in Karnes County facility, US Marshals say

KARNES COUNTY – A now-former correctional officer is behind bars for his alleged role in a contraband smuggling scheme at a Karnes County facility.

Jose Munos, 26, was arrested Friday morning by U.S. Marshals and the FBI in San Antonio, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Munos, who was employed at the Karnes County Detention Facility, accepted U.S currency in exchange for attempting to smuggle contraband inside, officials said in a news release.

The facility is located in Karnes City and houses federal detainees.

The items that Munos attempted to smuggle and deliver included marijuana, cigarettes, and narcotics-laced sheets of paper, according to the news release.

Additionally, an indictment stated Munos coordinated with an outside source of the contraband and made efforts to introduce items into the facility.

“The integrity of our correctional facilities is paramount to the safety of our justice system,” Susan Pamerleau, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas, said.

“Public officials who abuse their position to undermine that integrity will be held accountable.”

His arrest marks the second time a now-former Karnes County correctional officer was involved in a smuggling scheme this year.