WATCH: New drone footage captures ongoing demolition of ITC building

SAN ANTONIO – New drone video highlights the significant progress made in the teardown of the Institute of Texan Cultures building downtown.

Most wall panels have been dismantled, but the overall structure remains.

The demolition progress comes after the 15th Court of Appeals denied the San Antonio Conservation Society’s bid to stop the demolition last month.

The Conversation Society had been fighting against the University of Texas at San Antonio and the city, arguing that the demolition violates historical preservation laws. Despite their efforts, the building continues to come down.

The Conversation Society’s president, Lewis Vetter, expressed his disappointment. Even if the society won the appeal, Vetter said there would be little left to preserve.

The building’s demolition is part of a larger development plan, but the Conversation Society had hoped it could be preserved and included in the city’s proposed Project Marvel plans.

