Hiker rescued by rope team at Enchanted Rock State Natural Area

A rope team rescued a hiker after suffering a traumatic injury at Enchanted Rock on Sunday, according to a social media post from Fredericksburg Fire and EMS.

In a Facebook post, Fredericksburg Fire and EMS said the male hiker suffered a traumatic injury.

Due to the rigid and high-angle terrain, fire personnel deployed a rope team to get to the hiker, the post stated.

Authorities said the hiker was successfully rescued by Star Flight.

The man was hoisted into the helicopter and flown to a trauma facility.

Enchanted Rock State Natural Area is the site of a massive pink granite dome that’s known to attract hikers and rock climbers year-round. The state park includes 11 miles of hiking trails.

The park sits along Big Sandy Creek on the border of Gillespie and Llano counties. It is 18 miles north of Fredericksburg.

