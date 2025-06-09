Police seek info on potential victims after US Army recruiter’s arrest for alleged relationship with teen

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels Police Department is seeking information on potential victims after a U.S. Army recruiter was arrested for allegedly having an “intimate relationship” with a 17-year-old, according to a city news release.

Marcel Ian Moreno, 25, of New Braunfels, was taken into custody without incident by U.S. Marshals and the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division on Friday at Fort Sam Houston, the release said.

Moreno was arrested after a nearly month-long investigation “into allegations that he used his role as a recruiter for the U.S. Army to have an intimate relationship with a 17-year-old female,” the release said.

Moreno allegedly met the 17-year-old while at a recruiting event at New Braunfels High School, the release said.

“The investigation has led to the discovery of two more female victims who also met Moreno while on high school campuses when he was there in his capacity as a recruiter,” the release said.

Moreno was booked into the Bexar County jail and charged with second-degree felony sexual performance of a child, the release said. He has since been released after posting a $50,000 bond.

The release said additional charges are pending and the U.S. Army has been cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims, according to the release.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of Moreno, or believes they may know of a potential victim, is encouraged to call New Braunfels police at 830-221-4100.

