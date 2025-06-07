Boerne middle school principal arrested on charges of DWI, unlawful carrying of weapon, records show

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A Boerne middle school principal was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon, Kendall County records show.
Daniel Owen, 48, was arrested by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and booked around 4:30 a.m. Friday, according to records.
Recommended Videos
Friday’s arrest is Owen’s second DWI offense, records show. His previous DWI arrest was in 2001.
He was released on Friday after posting a $10,000 bail.
Boerne Middle School North’s website lists Owens as the school principal.
A spokesperson for Boerne Independent School District sent KSAT the following statement on Saturday:
“We do not comment on personnel matters. We are grateful to our law enforcement partners for keeping our community safe.”
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
Read also: