Boerne middle school principal arrested on charges of DWI, unlawful carrying of weapon, records show

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A Boerne middle school principal was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon, Kendall County records show.

Daniel Owen, 48, was arrested by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and booked around 4:30 a.m. Friday, according to records.

Friday’s arrest is Owen’s second DWI offense, records show. His previous DWI arrest was in 2001.

He was released on Friday after posting a $10,000 bail.

Boerne Middle School North’s website lists Owens as the school principal.

A spokesperson for Boerne Independent School District sent KSAT the following statement on Saturday:

“We do not comment on personnel matters. We are grateful to our law enforcement partners for keeping our community safe.”

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

