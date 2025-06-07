Skip to main content
Local News

Boerne middle school principal arrested on charges of DWI, unlawful carrying of weapon, records show

Daniel Owen, 48, was arrested by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office on Friday

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Booking photo for Daniel Owen, 48 (Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A Boerne middle school principal was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon, Kendall County records show.

Daniel Owen, 48, was arrested by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and booked around 4:30 a.m. Friday, according to records.

Friday’s arrest is Owen’s second DWI offense, records show. His previous DWI arrest was in 2001.

He was released on Friday after posting a $10,000 bail.

Boerne Middle School North’s website lists Owens as the school principal.

A spokesperson for Boerne Independent School District sent KSAT the following statement on Saturday:

“We do not comment on personnel matters. We are grateful to our law enforcement partners for keeping our community safe.”

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

