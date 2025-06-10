JBSA airman fatally struck by vehicle on Northeast Loop 410

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday in the 3000 block of Northeast Loop 410 eastbound.

SAN ANTONIO – A Joint Base San Antonio airman was fatally struck by a vehicle in an off-base incident, according to JBSA.

Federico Gonzalez, 20, was a member of the 343rd Training Squadron assigned to JBSA-Lackland, JBSA said in a news release.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Northeast Loop 410 eastbound.

Police said Gonzalez had just left Cowboys Dancehall when he ran through the parking lot and across the main lanes of Northeast Loop 410.

Gonzalez was struck by a 2014 Toyota Tundra and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Tundra, Joseph Cortez, 42, stayed at the scene and was found to be intoxicated, police said. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, records show.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Airman Gonzalez,” Lt. Col. Robert Chance, commander of the 343rd Training Squadron, said in the release. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fellow service members during this difficult time.”

