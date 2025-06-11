Bexar County Tax Office warns taxpayers not to fall for fraudulent property taxes, vehicle titles

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Tax Office is reporting a recent increase in fraud related to property taxes and vehicle titles.

Tax Assessor-Collector Albert Uresti said that scammers have been tricking consumers with fraudulent tax statements or purchasing vehicles with fraudulent or stolen titles, according to a press release.

In the case of tax statements, Uresti said that all official outbound emails use the domain extension “@bexar.org.”

If you receive a tax statement that seems suspicious or from a different domain extension, it should be reported to the tax assessor at taxoffice@bexar.org. You can also call (210) 335-2251.

“Our mission statement is and always will be ‘To Help Keep Families In Their Homes with an emphasis on helping our Senior Citizens, our Disabled, our Veterans and ultimately our Children,’” said Uresti.

Uresti added that, with vehicle prices rising and a shortage of inventory, consumers may be turning to unconventional means of purchasing cars in an effort to save money.

This includes buying from places like social media, rather than an auto dealership.

“Recently, there have been several individuals come into the County Tax Office to transfer the title to a purchased vehicle, only to find out that the title they have been given is fraudulent or the car is stolen,” Uresti said.

The Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office has guidelines on ensuring private auto purchases are safe and legitimate, the release said.

You can: