Parks closed in San Antonio area, Live Oak and Converse due to flooding

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – With heavy rain pouring in overnight and continuing through Thursday afternoon, Bexar County, the City of Live Oak, and the Converse Police Department announced several park closures due to flooding.

SAN ANTONIO RIVER

Some trails along the San Antonio River are closed on Thursday morning due to flooding.

As of 2:20 p.m. Thursday, trails on Nueva Street in the downtown area and south of Loop 410 area closed.

Use extreme caution on all trails and low water crossings, according to the river authority’s X account.

BEXAR COUNTY

In a Facebook post, Bexar County officials said the following parks will be closed for the rest of the day:

Rodriguez Park (this park will remain closed until next week)

Comanche Park 1 and 3

Covington Park

Pletz Park

Woodlake Park

Officials said reservation holders will be contacted regarding potential refunds.

For continued updates, residents are encouraged to visit the county’s official website.

LIVE OAK

The City of Live Oak announced the closure of Main Park and Lakeside Park, both located near Topperwein Road.

City officials cited hazardous flooding conditions as the reason, saying the areas were no longer safe for public use.

For questions about the closures, residents can email info@liveoaktx.net.

CONVERSE

The Converse Police Department also announced the closure of Converse North Park and City Park, both near Topperwein Road.

Officials shared photos showing flooding in and around both parks and said the closures were in line with similar safety concerns raised by nearby municipalities.

Overnight, 5 to 8 inches of rain fell on the north side of San Antonio in a short period of time, resulting in devastating and deadly flooding — especially near local creeks. A few more showers and storms are possible through the early afternoon.

More than 6 inches of rain have fallen at the San Antonio International Airport, making this the most rain at the official rain gauge since May 25, 2013.

It will still take a while for the water to recede. When driving today, please use caution and remember that if you see water across the road: TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!

