SAN ANTONIO – Traffic is backed up along U.S. Highway 281 northbound on the North Side due to a crash.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Friday on U.S. Highway 281 near the Winding Way exit.

San Antonio police told KSAT that the cause of the crash remains unknown and that there have not been any major injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.