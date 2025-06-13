Shakira concert in San Antonio postponed, Alamodome spokesperson says

SAN ANTONIO – The Shakira concert scheduled for Friday night at the Alamodome has been postponed, according to a spokesperson for the venue.

Spokesperson Richard Oliver told KSAT that Alamodome officials were initially not letting people inside due to unspecified “ongoing issues.”

Oliver later confirmed that the concert was postponed. It is unclear when the concert will be rescheduled.

Live Nation Entertainment said in a statement that the concert was postponed because of “structural issues.”

The entire statement from the company can be read below:

“Unfortunately, Shakira’s performance tonight has been postponed due to structural issues. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly when available. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Shakira’s concerts, previously scheduled for Washington, D.C. and Boston earlier in 2025, were also canceled due to technical issues.

Fans and concert-goers expressed outrage on social media — not just because of the postponed show, but because of the price to park at the Alamodome.

The Alamodome previously stated that it would charge $60 for parking, which is the standard price for “premium” parking during events there.

“WTH it needed to be announced before people spent money at restaurants and for parking,” one commenter said on KSAT’s Instagram page.

"@shakira - you did San Antonio wrong. Canceling at the very last minute is just plain wrong," another commenter said.

Oliver told KSAT that anyone who paid $60 for parking through ParkHub will be reimbursed with the credit card they used. If they don’t get refunded automatically, people should contact the Alamodome, Oliver said.

A ticket for the now-postponed Shakira concert in San Antonio. (KSAT)

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

