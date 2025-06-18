San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo awards over $700K in scholarships to Bexar County students

SAN ANTONIO – More than $700,000 in scholarships and grants were awarded to 50 Bexar County students by the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo on Tuesday night.

Dejah Dudley expressed her gratitude, saying, “I’m just really blessed. Really. And I feel like to be able to have this opportunity to get this help is very helpful. It takes away some of the financial burden from my parents.”

Caroline Terrill, who has been involved with the program for 10 years, shared her feelings about the recognition.

“This is just something that gives me that final recognition of all the hard work I’ve put in,” Terrill said.

The scholarships and grants were presented by rodeo and county officials to students involved in Bexar County 4-H and FFA programs.

Congratulations were extended to all the students recognized during the event.

