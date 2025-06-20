Get paid to scare people at Six Flags Fiesta Texas’ Fright Fest

SAN ANTONIO – Spooky season is still months away, but Six Flags Fiesta Texas is already casting for Fright Fest.

Any ghouls and goblins looking for a job can attend open auditions at the park in June and July.

Recommended Videos

Auditions will take place on the following dates at the Entertainment Rehearsal Hall at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, 17000 Interstate 10 West:

Singers, dancers and musicians:

Sunday, June 29: 1-3 p.m.

Scare actors, character actors, costume characters, stilt walkers, sliders, gatekeepers, theatre ushers, stage managers, makeup artists, haunt technicians:

Saturday, June 21: 2-4 p.m.

Sunday, June 29: 4-6 p.m.

Saturday, July 12: 4-6 p.m.

Additional dates to be announced

Participants should park in the Six Flags Employment Center parking lot and enter through the security station. They will be directed to the registration table located near the Entertainment Rehearsal Hall.

No advance registration is required. Auditions are open to performers of all backgrounds and experience levels.

Fright Fest, presented by SNICKERS, runs from Sept. 6 to Nov. 2.