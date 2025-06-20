Majestic Theatre hosts free immersive activities, live performances on Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre is hosting a Broadway birthday bash that is free and open to the public.
The event includes live performances and a behind-the-scenes look at the theatre through guided tours.
It will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Majestic will preview upcoming shows for the new season. There will also be a chance to win prizes and try cocktails inspired by the upcoming season.
A special offer will be given to the first 20 guests who purchase a subscription.
The following activations are planned for the event:
- Guided behind-the-scenes tours that showcase the historic Majestic stage, lighting booths, interactive stories from past productions and costumes, and set shops.
- Live performances by students and community actors of The Majestic Empire Foundation.
- Immersive photo opportunities.
Guests will be subjected to security screenings.
All bags are subject to search; they must meet the size requirements:
- Small clutch bags must be 4.5” x 6.5” or smaller.
- Clear bags must be under 12” x 6” x 12.”
Weapons are prohibited, including concealed firearms and pocket knives.