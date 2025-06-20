Majestic Theatre hosts free immersive activities, live performances on Sunday

"Center Stage at the Majestic: A Broadway Birthday Bash" On Sunday, June 22 from 11 am. to 3 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre is hosting a Broadway birthday bash that is free and open to the public.

The event includes live performances and a behind-the-scenes look at the theatre through guided tours.

It will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Majestic will preview upcoming shows for the new season. There will also be a chance to win prizes and try cocktails inspired by the upcoming season.

A special offer will be given to the first 20 guests who purchase a subscription.

The following activations are planned for the event:

Guided behind-the-scenes tours that showcase the historic Majestic stage, lighting booths, interactive stories from past productions and costumes, and set shops.

Live performances by students and community actors of The Majestic Empire Foundation.

Immersive photo opportunities.

Guests will be subjected to security screenings.

All bags are subject to search; they must meet the size requirements:

Small clutch bags must be 4.5” x 6.5” or smaller.

Clear bags must be under 12” x 6” x 12.”

Weapons are prohibited, including concealed firearms and pocket knives.