San Antonio kids to showcase riding skills at citywide Bike Rodeo this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – This Saturday, kids from across San Antonio will showcase their riding skills at the 2025 Citywide Bike Rodeo.

San Antonio Police School Resource Officers have been helping students across the city’s school districts learn the basics of safe bicycle riding.

The winners from those schools will show off their skills at the Saturday event.

The public is invited to be spectators, but only students who have already qualified will be competing.

Officer Alonzio Hardin expects the rodeo to be a great family event.

“Holding our bike rodeos gives us a chance, the officers of (the) San Antonio Police Department, to engage with our youth and talk about bike safety,” he said.

One of the most important things he teaches kids is to wear their helmets.

Hardin also encouraged them to ride in designated areas, like neighborhoods and bike lanes.

Ensure your kids wear bright colors and ride during the day, avoiding dark clothing and riding at night, if possible.

“Just keep in mind, cycling also promotes good health,” Hardin said. “You’re exercising, and again, it’s a different way to enjoy your neighborhood and your city that you live in.”

The citywide Bike Rodeo at the Alamodome starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 21.