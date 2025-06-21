CLEAR Alert issued for missing man last seen on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a CLEAR Alert on Friday night for a missing man last seen on the Southeast Side.

Jason Lovelady, 42, was last seen with a PUMA hat around 9:45 a.m. on Friday in the 400 block of Golden Crown Drive.

Lovelady is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Lovelady’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

