2 shot after fight outside Northwest Side bar, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were shot after a fight outside a Northwest Side bar early Monday, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. in the parking lot of Hills & Dales Ice House in the 15400 block of White Fawn Drive.

During the fight, authorities said someone pulled a gun and started shooting. A person watching the fight was shot in the back. The first victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second victim drove themselves to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

Police did not have any information on any possible suspect(s).

SAPD’s report did not indicate how many shots were fired or if the alleged shooter was involved in the fight.

More recent crime coverage on KSAT: