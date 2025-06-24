Sea Island Shrimp House restoring iconic statue at original location ahead of anniversary

Crews remove Sea Island Shrimp House statue Jolly Jack from original location behind North Star Mall. The statue is being removed for restoration, and is expected to return later this summer.

SAN ANTONIO – A popular San Antonio swashbuckler is sailing away for the summer.

Sea Island Shrimp House removed the iconic statue of its mascot, “Jolly Jack,” from its original location Tuesday for restoration, the local chain said in a news release. The restaurant at 322 West Rector Drive, just south of North Star Mall, opened in 1965.

San Antonio architectural firm Christopher Stuart Cast Stone will restore damaged areas on the statue and reinforce its structure with fiberglass. The work is underway to commemorate the chain’s 60th anniversary.

The restoration is expected to last about eight weeks.

While “Jolly Jack” has seen many different designs over the years, the chain said it will return Jack to his original 1965 appearance.

“This is our way of honoring Jack’s legacy and celebrating the generations of guests who’ve grown up with him,” CEO Barclay Anthony said in the release.

The restored statue will be unveiled later this summer at a grand reveal party. The restaurant has not yet released details for the public celebration, but said it will be announced soon.

