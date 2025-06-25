New Sabrina Carpenter drink tops Dunkin’ summer lineup

SAN ANTONIO – Dunkin’ is keeping summer dreamy with a new drink collab with two-time GRAMMY-winner Sabrina Carpenter.
The singer and coffee chain are debuting Sabrina’s Strawberry Daydream Refresher.
For a limited time, the iced, creamy drink is available as a $3 medium for Dunkin’ Rewards members, according to a news release.
The drink is made with sweet strawberry flavor and creamy oat milk, topped with cold foam.
The superstar introduced the drink in a new ad directed by Nadia Lee Cohen, known for her surreal and cinematic style.
The video shows Carpenter working as a “Daydream Matchmaker” in a retro hotline-style setting, prescribing the drink the Strawberry Daydream Refresher as the perfect match.
The Refresher beverage is not the first time the two icons have teamed up.
Fans enjoyed Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso last year when Carpenter’s hit single “Espresso” dropped.
The drink was an iced shaken espresso with hints of oat milk and brown sugar.
Dunkin’s Summer Lineup
Sabrina’s Strawberry Daydream Refresher isn’t the only thing keeping summer cool.
Ice-cream inspired frozen coffee is being offered for hot days, including:
- Cookie Dough Frozen Coffee
- Mint Chocolate Chip Frozen Coffee
- Butter Pecan Frozen Coffee
New bakery items are also on the menu for summer. The chain said three new kinds of pastries are available, including:
- Star Spangled Donut - These star-shaped donuts are perfect for the Fourth of July. Filled with vanilla-flavored buttercream, the desserts are topped with blue icing and sprinkles of red, white and blue.
- Summer MUNCHKINS Bucket - A 50-count MUNCHKINS assortment served in a limited-edition, reusable beach bucket. This includes a sand shovel and sifter meant to be part snack, part toy.
- Braided Apple Pie - Dunkin’s first dive into apple pie, this hand-held pastry is filled with apples, sprinkled with sugar and wrapped in a braided dough.
The Chiptole Hash Brown Wake-Up Wrap is another new addition, the release said. The item features hash browns, egg, melted American cheese, new chipotle aioli sauce and your choice of bacon or sausage wrapped in a tortilla.
Deals
For those looking to enjoy great meals at great deals, Dunkin’ is bringing the heat.
According to the news release, the $5 meal deal is back, which features two Wake-Up Wrap sandwiches, including the new wrap, with a medium hot or iced coffee.
For Dunkin’ Reward members, the following deals are available during the summer:
- July 1–15: $3 Ham & Swiss Croissant Stuffer, with beverage purchase
- July 3–5: Get 3X points on bulk donuts and MUNCHKINS buckets
- July 7–28: 100 bonus points for mobile orders placed ahead of time on Mondays
- July 16–31: You can get a $2 Iced Strawberry Lemon Loaf, with beverage purchase
- July 20: You can get 3 times the points on Frozen Beverages for National Ice Cream Day
- July 24: For National Drive-Thru Day, you can get 150 bonus points on orders placed via drive-thru