New Sabrina Carpenter drink tops Dunkin’ summer lineup

Sabrina's Strawberry Daydream Refresher is now available at Dunkin'.

SAN ANTONIO – Dunkin’ is keeping summer dreamy with a new drink collab with two-time GRAMMY-winner Sabrina Carpenter.

The singer and coffee chain are debuting Sabrina’s Strawberry Daydream Refresher.

For a limited time, the iced, creamy drink is available as a $3 medium for Dunkin’ Rewards members, according to a news release.

The drink is made with sweet strawberry flavor and creamy oat milk, topped with cold foam.

The superstar introduced the drink in a new ad directed by Nadia Lee Cohen, known for her surreal and cinematic style.

The video shows Carpenter working as a “Daydream Matchmaker” in a retro hotline-style setting, prescribing the drink the Strawberry Daydream Refresher as the perfect match.

The Refresher beverage is not the first time the two icons have teamed up.

Fans enjoyed Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso last year when Carpenter’s hit single “Espresso” dropped.

The drink was an iced shaken espresso with hints of oat milk and brown sugar.

Dunkin’s Summer Lineup

Sabrina’s Strawberry Daydream Refresher isn’t the only thing keeping summer cool.

Ice-cream inspired frozen coffee is being offered for hot days, including:

Cookie Dough Frozen Coffee

Mint Chocolate Chip Frozen Coffee

Butter Pecan Frozen Coffee

New bakery items are also on the menu for summer. The chain said three new kinds of pastries are available, including:

Star Spangled Donut - These star-shaped donuts are perfect for the Fourth of July. Filled with vanilla-flavored buttercream, the desserts are topped with blue icing and sprinkles of red, white and blue.

Summer MUNCHKINS Bucket - A 50-count MUNCHKINS assortment served in a limited-edition, reusable beach bucket. This includes a sand shovel and sifter meant to be part snack, part toy.

Braided Apple Pie - Dunkin’s first dive into apple pie, this hand-held pastry is filled with apples, sprinkled with sugar and wrapped in a braided dough.

The Chiptole Hash Brown Wake-Up Wrap is another new addition, the release said. The item features hash browns, egg, melted American cheese, new chipotle aioli sauce and your choice of bacon or sausage wrapped in a tortilla.

Deals

For those looking to enjoy great meals at great deals, Dunkin’ is bringing the heat.

According to the news release, the $5 meal deal is back, which features two Wake-Up Wrap sandwiches, including the new wrap, with a medium hot or iced coffee.

For Dunkin’ Reward members, the following deals are available during the summer: