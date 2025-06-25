WATCH at 7 p.m.: Spurs to host NBA Draft watch party at Rock at La Cantera

Spurs Sports & Entertainment is hosting a watch party for the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at the Victory Capital Performance Center.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs is hosting a free official NBA Draft watch party at the Rock at La Cantera on Wednesday.

The Rock at La Cantera will open its doors at 6:30 p.m. before the draft begins at 7 p.m.

KSAT will livestream the event in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a stream, come back at a later time.



The Spurs currently have the No. 2 and No. 14 picks in the draft’s first round.

Many mock drafts have the Silver and Black selecting ex-Rutgers guard Dylan Harper second overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. Harper is the son of former NBA player and five-time NBA champion Ron Harper.

Harper, a 6-foot-4 combo guard, averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and four assists in his only season at Rutgers.

The Spurs also hold the 14th pick in the first round, which they acquired after the 2022 trade of Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks.



Before the draft’s first round began on Wednesday, ESPN NBA reporter Shams Charania said San Antonio traded its 38th overall pick to the Indiana Pacers.

In exchange, the Spurs will receive a future second-round pick and cash considerations from the Pacers.

First draft pick trade of the night: The San Antonio Spurs are trading the No. 38 pick in tonight's NBA draft to the Indiana Pacers for a future second-round pick and cash, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2025

