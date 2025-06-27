Crime Stoppers seeks tips in case involving body found under downtown San Antonio bridge

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in identifying potential suspects connected to a shooting underneath a bridge near downtown San Antonio.

San Antonio police officers found Curtis Davis, 38, dead underneath Interstate 10 near North Frio Street on Wednesday, June 11.

Davis’ body was found around 1:30 p.m. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office determined he died from a gunshot wound connected to a homicide.

The Crime Stoppers posting stated that Davis was last seen leaving Haven for Hope the night before, around 9:30 p.m., with a black backpack and cellphone.

None of the personal items were found with Davis under the bridge, according to the posting.

Crime Stoppers said people in the area near the scene reported seeing Davis dead as early as 9 a.m. on June 11.

The San Antonio Police Department’s investigation is ongoing.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect in this crime. To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

Tips can also be left on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

