Pickup Lines: Therapist and entrepreneur Jeanette Lira on setbacks that changed her life forever

SAN ANTONIO – The latest Pickup Lines segment features Jeanette Lira. She is the owner of Auravia Therapy & Wellness, a holistic mental health practice as well as Lumvia, LLC, a professional development company that offers continuing education and training for mental health practitioners.

Lira is an entrepreneur with a passion for empowering others to embrace their authentic selves and build thriving personal and professional lives. She chose that path back in 2013, following a difficult and life-changing stretch that included a divorce and the death of her younger brother.

“It wasn’t until actually the past maybe five years of my life that I realized that I don’t have to do it alone or feel alone,” Lira said. “Because I think a lot us kind of take that on because we don’t want to show others that we failed or tell them all the things that we’ve failed at and we get a little scared about that so we hold back. That wasn’t working for me.”

Lira is also a single mom who is writing a new book about her life and journey. She is committed to creating opportunities and uplifting others, especially within the mental health field.

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Jeanette Lira in the video player above.

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news and stories.