Passenger hospitalized after crash on West Side, police say

Crash in the 6600 block of Culebra Road.

SAN ANTONIO – The passenger of a vehicle was injured in a crash on the West Side, San Antonio police said.

Officers said the crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Saturday in the 6600 block of Culebra Road.

SAPD said the driver of a white Chevrolet swerved onto the opposite east-bound lane, hitting another car.

The Chevrolet was turned over on its side and the passenger of the vehicle was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

According to SAPD, the 38-year-old woman is now in stable condition.

SAPD said that both drivers were not under the influence and there are no criminal elements associated with the crash.

It is unclear what caused the vehicle to swerve onto the wrong lane.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

