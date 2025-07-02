PSL San Antonio organizes event to educate community on immigration laws amid rising ICE deportations

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio group is vowing to continue its fight against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportations.

Approximately 50 people packed a room on East Houston Street on Tuesday evening for a community event.

The Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL San Antonio) organized the event.

PSL San Antonio members want the community to learn about immigration laws to protect undocumented immigrants from deportation.

“We’ve been out there every week watching ICE as they destroy families, tear them apart without any due process, which is completely crazy,” said Destiney Pena.

“Seeing all the increased immigration raids, seeing the suffering from immigrant communities and immigrant families, is heartbreaking,” said Joseph Montellano. “It robs you of your sense of safety. It makes you realize that this is an issue that could affect (me) as a citizen.”

Some of the people who attended Tuesday evening’s meeting also spent the morning rallying downtown outside immigration court.

Approximately 30 people, including faith leaders not directly affiliated with PSL San Antonio, attended the rally.

Tuesday’s protesters said ICE’s actions are unjust.

KSAT reached out to ICE and received a statement, which can be read below:

“U.S. immigration laws allow aliens to pursue relief from removal...however, once they have exhausted all due process and appeals, the aliens remain subject to a final order of removal from an immigration judge and ICE must carry out that order.”

PSL San Antonio plans to hold another rally next week.

