March, rally to be held outside San Antonio immigration court on Tuesday morning

SAN ANTONIO – In response to the detainments of migrants showing up to immigration court, a march and rally are taking place Tuesday morning outside the court in downtown San Antonio.

The march is expected to begin at 8 a.m.

Recommended Videos

KSAT will livestream the rally in this article and on KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

For weeks, KSAT 12 News has reported on migrants being detained at immigration court after their cases are dismissed.

Attorneys said that most of the detainments are happening without much explanation.

The march and rally are organized by the San Antonio chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Disclaimer: There is a possibility that signs at the protest and march could display inappropriate language. Viewer discretion is advised.