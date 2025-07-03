Texas health officials announce first West Nile virus case in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – The first case of the West Nile virus was confirmed in Texas, according to a news release.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, a Brazos County resident was diagnosed with West Nile fever on June 24.

Brazos County is located three hours away from Bexar County.

Texas DSHS Commissioner Dr. Jennifer Shuford urged Texans to be aware that mosquitoes spread illnesses such as West Nile and dengue -- which can be severe.

Officials said that infected mosquitoes can transmit West Nile virus after biting. Although 80% of people won’t get sick, they can still experience symptoms such as nausea, fever, headache or fatigue.

Here are some tips from officials that can help prevent you from getting bitten:

wearing long-sleeved clothes and pants

applying insect repellent

keeping doors and windows closed and ensuring you have window screens

changing water in pet dishes daily

removing standing water

